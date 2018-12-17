NOPD: Man missing from Algiers

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans is looking for a man missing from the Algiers area.
Nathan McGhee, 29, was last seen by family members in the 3700 block of Herald St. on Dec. 14 around 5:30 a.m.
The man reportedly left the location without making any comments to family members, and has not been in contact with family members or friends since that time.
The subject was said to be driving a white colored Dodge Ram with black flames on the sides of the vehicle.
Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Nathan McGhee is asked to contact NOPD Fourth District detectives at 504-658-6040.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.