Report: Suspected carjackers drag woman out of car by hair at gunpoint

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Two suspected carjackers dragged a woman out of a car by her hair before stealing the vehicle she was sitting in, according to a preliminary report by the New Orleans Police Department.
The report says the victim, a 31-year-old female, was sitting in a car in the 4800 block of Lynhuber Drive while her boyfriend was inside a residence when two unknown black men approached the car.
The incident happened early Monday morning.
One suspect got into the driver side of the vehicle, while the other opened the passenger side door.
According to the report, the second suspect was armed with a gun and grabbed her by her hair and struck her in the face.
NOPD said the suspect pulled her from the car, threw her to the ground, and then got into the car.
The vehicle was a 4-door black Infiniti M35 with tinted windows and factor rims bearing Louisiana license plate #235BDE.
It was seen fleeing southbound on Lynhuber Drive, according to the report.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.