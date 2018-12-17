Saints take on Panthers in rivalry game

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The Saints take on The Carolina Panthers Monday night in a rivalry game.
The team is in the last stretch of the regular season.
It is the tale of two seasons with The Panthers losing their last five games and falling to 6-7. The Saints now lead the NFC, but players and coaches say rivalry games are almost never one-sided.
The Panthers will look to keep their playoff hopes alive by leaning on running back Christian McChaffery, who is the lone bright spot in The Panthers recent struggles.
McChaffery has garnered a resemblance to Alvin Kamara as both players have shown plenty of versatility in the backfield.
Another Saints running back will be getting the attention. Mark Ingram is just one touchdown away from breaking the all-time franchise record held by Saints legend Deuce McCallister.
“I think he’ll get the handoffs but I think Sean will also look at the formations, it just depends on what Carolina team you get," McCallister said. "If they’re stout against the run tomorrow then no, we don’t want to give them heavy formations. Mark should be able to break that record. Those guys have done an outstanding job for him. He just needs crease, and once he gets that crease he’ll go and score.”
The game starts at 7:15 p.m. and will get to finish their season with two home games against The Steelers and one more time against The Panthers.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.