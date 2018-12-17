Shelby: Dry today, rain later this week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Today will feature some high cloud cover and dry conditions. Highs will reach the low to mid 60s. There is the potential for patchy fog again tonight as temperatures fall into the 40s.
We will see a mix on sun and clouds again Tuesday with highs in the mid 60s.
Our next best chance for rain arrives Wednesday. Clouds and a few showers may last into Thursday. We will dry out and turn very breezy for the end of the week.
The weekend looks nice with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 60s.
