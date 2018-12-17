Sheriff: Woman missing from Lafourche Parish

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a woman reported missing from the Thibodaux area Saturday night (Dec. 15), according to an LPSO news release.
Beatrice Clark, 31, was last seen by her family Thursday when she dropped her three children off with a relative at an apartment on Winder Road East in Thibodaux, the news release states.
Clark was reportedly seen Friday night at a casino on East Bayou Road in Thibodaux, but her family said she has not made any contact with them, LPSO said.
Investigators said Clark has black hair, is about 5′1″ and weighs roughly 185 pounds. She may be driving a black Chevrolet Trailblazer, according to LPSO.
Anyone with information on Clark’s whereabouts should contact LPSO detectives at 985-532- 2808 or call 911.
