Silver Alert issued for elderly woman missing from Monroe

MONROE, LA (KSLA) - Louisiana State Police have issued a Silver Alert for an elderly woman missing from Monroe. Addie Morehouse, 67, was last seen December 14 around 9 a.m. at her home on LaSalle Street.
Morehouse has Dementia and Alzheimer’s, which can impair her judgement.
She is 4′10″ tall, weighs approximately 110 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a purple t-shirt with “Hampton Family Reunion” on the front of the shirt with black polka dot pants.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts should immediately contact the Monroe Police Department at (318) 329-2600 or call 911.
