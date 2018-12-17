WANTED: Attacker robbed robbed man in Casino restroom

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Someone slammed a casino winner’s head against a toilet and stole his money, according to New Orleans police.
The NOPD hopes to identify the perpetrator in the Canal St. robbery that happened on Dec. 12 near Harrah’s.
At 5:20 a.m., the victim reportedly went into the restroom at the casino to count the winnings when an unknown man allegedly grabbed him from behind, slammed him against the toilet and took the victim’s money.
The victim reportedly fled from the location inside a white mini-van.
Anyone with information about this incident or the pictured subject is asked to contact NOPD Eighth District detectives at (504) 658-6080, or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.