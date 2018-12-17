Wide receiver Austin Carr among inactives for Saints-Panthers

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Wide receiver Austin Carr is among the Saints inactives for the Saints-Panthers game tonight. This will be the first healthy inactive for the receiver.
The Saints will go with Michael Thomas, Tre’Quan Smith, Keith Kirkwood, and Tommylee Lewis at the receiving spot.
Other inactives for the Black and Gold: offensive lineman Terron Armstead and Derek Newton, wide receiver Simmie Cobbs, defensive lineman Trey Hendrickson and Mitch Loewen, and linebacker Manti Te’o.
Former Brother Martin and LSU star Will Clapp will be active for the first time this season. Clapp was drafted in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL Draft. Clapp can play at center and guard.
