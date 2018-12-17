Woman last seen Thanksgiving Day still missing; fiance’s property searched

FLORISSANT, CO (KMGH/KRDO/CNN) - In new developments in the case of Kelsey Berreth - the Colorado mom has been missing since Thanksgiving - investigators spent two days searching the property where her fiancé, Patrick Frazee, lives.
A $25,000 reward has been established for information leading to the location or safe return of Berreth.
The Woodland Park Police Department said they didn’t find Barreth on the property.
Friday morning, deputies broke the lock on the gate to the property where Frazee lives, executing a search warrant on the 35-acre lot.
“A judge did sign off on that search warrant, and that’s all I can comment on - that sealed search warrant,” Chief Miles de Young said.
The helicopter video shows crews on the ground. Then Saturday, about 75 personnel from multiple agencies went back out to the property to search for the second day.
Neighbors spotted a backhoe, towed in to help with the search.
Late Saturday night, investigators confirmed they completed the search at the property.
The Woodland Park Police Department said they are continuing to conduct interviews in Berreth’s case and said it remains their top priority.
“Our investigators believe Berreth’s disappearance is more suspicious, and she is not intentionally avoiding efforts to find her,” de Young said.
With the road back open and search crews gone, Berreth’s disappearance is still a mystery.
The police department was asked if any evidence was found during the two-day search of the property and if Berreth’s daughter Kaylee is still in Frazee’s custody, but they haven’t responded.
Berreth was last seen publicly in a grocery store on Nov. 22. Her phone was last pinged Nov. 25 in Idaho, KRDO reported.
A text was sent from her phone, requesting a week off of work.
Her mother said Berreth isn’t the type to just run away.
The family is using a Facebook page to collect tips on Berreth’s disappearance.
