Actor, director Penny Marshall dies at 75

(RNN) - Penny Marshall, who starred in the hit TV show “Laverne & Shirley” before becoming an acclaimed film director, has died at the age of 75.
Mashall’s publicist, Michelle Bega, said Marshall passed away in her Hollywood Hills, CA, home on Monday due to complications from diabetes.
Marshall starred alongside Cindy Williams in the hit ABC comedy “Laverne & Shirley,” which aired from 1976 to 1983. The show was a spin-off of “Happy Days,” when guest-starring roles showcased the chemistry between Marshall and Williams and made them an instant hit.
“Our family is heartbroken over the passing of Penny Marshall. Penny was a tomboy who loved sports, doing puzzles of any kind, drinking milk and Pepsi together and being with her family," a family statement said.
As a filmmaker, Marshall became the first woman to direct a film that grossed more than $100 million with “Big,” the 1988 comedy starring Tom Hanks.
She also directed “A League of Their Own,” ″Jumpin’ Jack Flash” and “Awakenings.” Marshall had most recently directed a documentary about Dennis Rodman, called “Rodman,” that is scheduled for release next year.
A number of Hollywood contemporaries of Marshall, including Rosie O’Donnell and Billy Crystal, tweeted their condolences.
The younger sister of actor/director Gary Marshall, she got her first film role in one of his movies, 1968′s “How sweet it is!”
She was married to director Rob Reiner from 1971 to 1979.
Marshall is survived by her sister Ronny, daughter Tracy Reiner and three grandchildren, Spencer, Bella and Viva, the Los Angeles Times reports.
