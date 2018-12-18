After Further Review: Five takes from Saints win over Panthers

One’s an accident. Two is a trend. Three is a problem. The Saints can’t ignore their separation issues with wide receivers any longer. It’s popped up now for three consecutive games. Other than Michael Thomas, the Saints don’t have a consistent pass catcher they can rely to get open. To be fair, it did happen in spurts Monday. Tre’Quan Smith had a couple of catches while Keith Kirkwood had a big catch at midfield in the fourth quarter. Alvin Kamara also helped with seven catches, but the overall lack of production in this area is without question the biggest concern for this team heading into the final stretch of the season.