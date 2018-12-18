After Further Review: Five takes from Saints win over Panthers

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Take One: Championship Level Defense
A defense that’s steadily improved all season put forth their best effort yet Monday. They played at a championship level and needed every last bit of it. They finished the game with four sacks, two takeaways and 247 yards allowed. They also continued their knack for timely big plays. Eli Apple prevented points by picking off Cam Newton in the end zone right before halftime. Vonn Bell may be that unit’s most improved player. He had two clutch plays Monday with a forced fumble in the third quarter and a third down sack in the fourth quarter.
The only points Carolina scored can on a halfback pass on fourth and one and an two-point interception return from Donte Jackson.
All in all, the defense dominated and carried the Saints to their 12th victory of the season.
Take Two: Seperation Anxiety
One’s an accident. Two is a trend. Three is a problem. The Saints can’t ignore their separation issues with wide receivers any longer. It’s popped up now for three consecutive games. Other than Michael Thomas, the Saints don’t have a consistent pass catcher they can rely to get open. To be fair, it did happen in spurts Monday. Tre’Quan Smith had a couple of catches while Keith Kirkwood had a big catch at midfield in the fourth quarter. Alvin Kamara also helped with seven catches, but the overall lack of production in this area is without question the biggest concern for this team heading into the final stretch of the season.
Take Three: Final offensive play call
On the Saints final offensive play (not counting the kneel down), they handed the ball off to TommyLee Lewis who fumbled the ball through the end zone giving the Panthers new life when the Saints were trying to ice the game. It looked like the play the Panthers called earlier in the game where Brees faked the outside toss then handed the ball to the inside to Lewis.
First, I don’t necessarily disagree with the play call. It worked. The hole was there and Lewis at the very least would have had the first down. Still, to give the ball to Lewis, a receiver not a running back, in that situation was risky. He’s not built or used to that kind of contact and it cost him.
Ultimately, Lewis was trying to make a play and, I believe, lost sight of the fact that he gained the first down. He stretched out for the pylon and got the ball knocked out.
In that situation, it was the worst case scenario to have happen. Fortunately, it did not cost the Saints in the end.
Take Four: Saints withstand 3-game road trip
Regardless of how good a team is, playing three straight road games in the NFL is never easy. Perhaps we all might have lost sight of that. For the Saints it was undoubtedly their toughest stretch to date. Still, they withstood the blow and won two of the three games. For the season the Saints finished 7-1 on the road.
Despite their road success, I think this offense could use a home game right about now.
Take Five: Other Observations
- At 12-2, the Saints are in the driver’s seat for the number one seed. If that were to happen, then they wouldn’t have to leave New Orleans again until Super Bowl week.
- I think the whole stadium knew Drew Brees liked to go over the top on the fourth and short on the Saints’ final offensive possession. The Panthers played it perfectly, but the Saints stayed one step ahead with the toss to Kamara who moved the chains.
- I didn’t understand the relatively low usage of Mark Ingram. He finished with 12 carries for 63 yards but it felt like there were times they should have turned to him more.
- I’m not sure if it’s injury or a lack of playmakers but Cam Newton is not right. None of his throws downfield have the right amount of velocity or accuracy.
- Eric Reid should have been flagged for targeting/leading with the helmet on Brees’ pass to Thomas in the third quarter. I had the opportunity to attend the video session when they passed the rule at the owner’s meeting in the spring. That hit was the textbook example of the type of hit they wanted to eliminate with the new rule.
- Will Clapp played in his first NFL game Monday and looked like he belonged. When playing the extra tackle he made a couple of nice blocks on the edge. When Max Unger and Jermon Bushrod left the game, Clapp had to be inserted as the left guard and though he was beat a couple of times I thought he held his own overall.
- Taysom Hill nearly ignited the offense for a second week in a row. This time it was on offense with a zone read keeper that gained 17 yards.
- I love the wildcat wrinkle with Hill and Kamara. The holding call was iffy at best.
- Mad respect for Luke Keuchly. That guy is just a beast.
- Had to tip my cap on the McCaffrey halfback pass to Chris Manhertz. It was just the perfect call in that situation. Chris Manhertz was with the Saints for a brief period.
- Brees threw some serious dimes in that game. He had some crucial drops, but his best throw came on his connection to Kirkwood described above when he stared down the rush to throw a strike between three defenders on third and 14.
