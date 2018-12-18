Brees on a close road win at Carolina: ‘The great teams find a way’

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints only mustered one touchdown against Carolina, scoring only 12 points in the contest. But on Monday Night Football that was enough.
New Orleans improved to 12-2 on the season. With one more win, the Saints will clinch the 1-seed in the NFC. That will give the Black and Gold homefield advantage throughout the playoffs.
Drew Brees went 23-of-35 passing for for 203 yards, with an interception.
“We killed ourselves on a few drives, missed opportunities. You know this is going to be a battle. We put ourselves in a position to win the game at the end, and that’s what we did," said Brees. “The great teams find a way.”
