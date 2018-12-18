‘Choppa Style’ becomes Saints celebration song

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The locker room celebrations look like a dance-off party to an old dance floor classic, “Choppa Style.”
“To be honest, it’s totally amazing to see a song I created over 15 years ago to resurface, and it’s doing the exact same thing it did the moment I put it out,” said the rapper, Choppa. “Choppa Style is more than a dance, it’s a celebration. It’s like when they hear ‘Oh Yeah,' it’s time to have a good time no where you’re at.”
“Choppa Style” started gaining popularity in week 11 when the video screens at the Dome showed Michael Thomas, Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram dancing along during a game break against the Eagles.
Choppa said he was in the Dome in week five against Washington and remembers hearing his son play and seeing the fans react.
“When it came on, the crowd just went crazy. It was just a wonderful feeling to see it happening all over again,” Choppa said.
The Saints are rolling into the playoffs and are right now the number one seed in the NFC. After every win, players show off their swag, each with a different style of dance to the 2003 song.
“I love the new creation of it. There was an older dance I had, but I see a lot of new dances becoming a trend, so I think I’m going to use those dances in the next Choppa Style if you get where I’m going with that,” Choppa said.
