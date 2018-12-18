Deputies: Man robbed near Slidell after using online dating service

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was robbed near Slidell after setting up a date using an online service then meeting one of the suspects to have breakfast, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Heather Tuttle, 32, of Slidell, and Michael Smith, 35, of Sumrall, MS, have been arrested on warrants for one count each of armed robbery and access device fraud following an alleged crime that occurred the morning of Dec. 9.
The victim, a 33-year-old man, told St. Tammany Parish sheriff’s deputies he went to the area of Oak Harbor Blvd. to have breakfast with Tuttle.
The victim told deputies, when Tuttle arrived for the “date,” she got in his vehicle and asked him to drive to a different location.
Tuttle allegedly pulled out a gun and made the victim drive the vehicle to the end of Harbor Dr., at which time Smith showed up in a second vehicle.
Tuttle and Smith took the victim’s cellphone, keys and wallet, which included his driver’s license, and credit and debit cards, deputies said. Tuttle and Smith then fled the area.
The debit card was used at an area business and attempts were made at other locations in the Slidell and Picayune, MS areas.
On Dec. 12, STPSO detectives obtained warrants for the arrest of Tuttle and Smith.
Smith was located Dec. 12 at a family member’s residence in Picayune. He was taken into custody and booked into Pearl River County Jail.
On Dec. 17 he was transported and booked in to the St. Tammany Parish Jail. He was also booked for failure to appear on a traffic offense.
Tuttle was located in Slidell on Dec. 17, and she too was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail.
