Devin White named team MVP at LSU awards ceremony

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Devin White was named the winner of the Charles McClendon Award, which is awarded to the MVP of the football team. LSU head coach Ed Orgeron announced the honor at LSU’s awards ceremony.
White led the Tigers with 115 tackles. He’s eligible for the NFL Draft, but has yet to make a decision. The linebacker will play in the Fiesta Bowl against UCF.
The outstanding offensive player of the year award went to three Tigers: QB Joe Burrow, WR Justin Jefferson, and RB Nick Brossette.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.