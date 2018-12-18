Foggy Start, Rain Returns Wednesday

After a foggy start, a mix of sun and clouds is on tap for the area. Highs will reach the mid 60s.
Showers and a few storms are likely tomorrow as a low pressure system moves toward the area. Behind a cold front on Thursday, it will turn windy with some lingering light rain. The winds late Thursday and early Friday could gust over 30 mph at times with some near 40 mph near the Lake and Gulf.
The weekend looks dry and mild with highs in the low to mid 60s.
Looking ahead to Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, the dry weather will continue with mild temperatures. Sea fog may become an issue early next week.
