Homelessness rises a bit across the country, report says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - On any given day, if you drive around downtown New Orleans, you’ll see tents at underpasses.
“Right now, I would say about 50 where I’m at. But you got Canal and Claiborne where they have hundreds stay,” said Lawrence Martin, who has been homeless for four months.
He said the group around him at the Pontchartrain Expressway underpass is growing.
"You have homeless people all over out here. You have some just sleeping by stores and stuff," said Martin.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development says the same thing. In a new report by the department, it shows the homeless population increased 0.3 percent across the country when compared to last year.
“All of this is quite concerning especially at a time when the economy is doing well, unemployment rates are very low,” said Martha Kegel, executive director for Unity of Greater New Orleans. “You wouldn’t necessarily expect that homelessness is increasing two years in a row.”
Kegel says she has watched the numbers in the city drop. This year Unity estimates there are 1,188 homeless people in Jefferson and Orleans parishes combined.
But she says the new year could that downward trend.
“We’re very concern about the possibility in our upcoming January 2019 count of homeless people we may see an increase.”
David Bottner with New Orleans Mission shares the same worries as Kegel.
“Over the course of the past year every time I add a bed it fills up,” Bottner said. “We opened a whole facility for men on the North Shore, 91 beds are full on the North Shore.”
Bottner and Kegel say their respected organizations are doing all they can, but both believe there is more that can and should be done to help people like Martin.
“Right now, I’m trying to do it on my own. It’s hard when you’re trying to do it on your own and you don’t really have the money to do what you got to do,” Martin said.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.