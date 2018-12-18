Juan’s World: Winning Ugly is Saints MO

“Sean told us this a while ago, I guess it comes from his time what park sells, he always says if it was a shootout and we lose, offense should find a way to score. If its a low scoring game and we lose, defense should’ve come up with a way to make another stop,” said Sheldon Rankins. “It’s just the way it is. If it’s going to be a low scoring game, at the end of the day we have the upmost confidence in ourselves to make stops and put the team in the best position to win games.”