Juan’s World: Winning Ugly is Saints MO

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Welcome in to Juan’s World.
The Saints 12th win of the season felt exactly like the one they had last week in Tampa in which the defense kept the team in the game until the offense finally figured it out.
It wasn’t pretty, but then again, winning ugly has been the Saints MO.
“There’s a lot to be said for that, you find ways to win," Drew Brees said. "These last two weeks we’ve had to win in the fourth quarter. We had to come and win in the 4th quarter. Divisional games, those are going to be tough.The great teams find a way.”
"Everything is not going to be perfect, everything isn’t going to be pretty, said Mark Ingram. “We’re finding ways to win tough games so I think that’s the sign of a great team, that’s the sign of a gritty team. We all believe in each other and we all just all believe we can make the plays capable to win the game.”
“Sean told us this a while ago, I guess it comes from his time what park sells, he always says if it was a shootout and we lose, offense should find a way to score. If its a low scoring game and we lose, defense should’ve come up with a way to make another stop,” said Sheldon Rankins. “It’s just the way it is. If it’s going to be a low scoring game, at the end of the day we have the upmost confidence in ourselves to make stops and put the team in the best position to win games.”
As for that saints defense, they followed the script on what it took to beat The Panthers.
They sacked Cam Newton four times, and intercepted him once as well. They also forced a late fumble recovered by AJ Klien.
Again, The Panthers have lost four straight games to The Saints this time and they have knocked them out of the playoff race.
Juan’s World, Juan’s World....Excellent!!!
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.