Louisiana Department of Health investigating Hepatitis A outbreak

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The Louisiana Department of Health is investigating an outbreak of Hepatitis A.
Hepatitis A is a highly contagious liver infection caused by the Hepatitis A virus.
According to the health department, it is a vaccine-preventable illness that is easily spread through close contact as well as from sharing injection and non-injection drugs.
The most cases have been reported in Morehouse Parish, but some cases have been reported in Orleans, St. Tammany, and Baton Rouge.
Symptoms include fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, dark urine, clay-colored bowel movements, joint pain and jaundice and yellowing of the skin and eyes.
According to the health department, Hepatitis A usually spreads when a person unknowingly ingests the virus from objects, food or drinks contaminated by small, undetected amounts of stool from an infected person.
Hepatitis A can also spread from close personal contact with an infected person such as through sex or caring for someone who is ill.
An infected person can transmit the virus to others up to two weeks before symptoms appear, and even those who do not experience symptoms can transmit the virus to others.
For more information on Hepatitis A, click here.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.