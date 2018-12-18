LSU ranked No. 1 in Collegiate Baseball preseason poll

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - LSU grabbed the top spot in the Collegiate Baseball newspaper preseason poll. This is the Tigers first appearance at No. 1 in a preseason poll since 2009. That season, LSU captured their sixth national championship with a win over Texas.
“You know baseball season is getting close when Collegiate Baseball Newspaper comes out with their first poll. I believe we’re 58 days away from Opening Day,” said coach Paul Mainieri in a LSU release. “Just the thought of it being so close gets my blood pumping. I know our wonderful fans are as excited as I am about a new season and the possibilities of what it might bring."
Antoine Duplantis, Zach Watson and Daniel Cabrera are a few of the position players that will star on the 2019 team. The starting rotation could consist of Zack Hess, Eric Walker, and Ma’Khail Hilliard.
