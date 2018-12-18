LSU ranks high in every recruiting service on the eve of early National Signing Day

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - On the eve of early National Signing Day, the LSU Tigers are primed to make a strong showing with their 2019 class.
247 Sports ranks LSU’s class at No. 4. The Tigers check in at No. 6 on the Rivals recruiting site. ESPN places Coach O’s haul at No. 7.
Alabama holds the top spot in all three of recruiting services.
The top recruit in the country according to Rivals, Derek Stingley, Jr., plans to sign with LSU on Wednesday. In the New Orleans-area, Ehret linebacker Donte Starks and Destrehan running back John Emery, Jr., both plan to put pen-to-paper for LSU.
Amite’s defensive tackle Ishmael Sopsher and wide receiver Devonta Lee, both plan to sign in February.
Early National Signing Day goes from Wednesday-Friday. National Signing Day is February 6th.
