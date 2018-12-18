Macedonia offers partial amnesty for storming of parliament

FILE - In this April 27, 2017 file photo, protesters enter the parliament building in Skopje, Macedonia. Scores broke through a police cordon to protest the election of a new speaker despite a months-long deadlock in talks to form a new government. Macedonian lawmakers approved on Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018, a law offering amnesty to some suspected perpetrators of the violent storming of parliament last year, seeking to boost reconciliation in a deeply polarized society. (AP Photo/Boris Grdanoski, File) (Boris Grdanoski)