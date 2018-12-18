Man arrested for home invasion of 92-year-old WWII vet identified

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Slidell Police have identified a man who was arrested for the robbery and home invasion of a 92-year-old World War II veteran.
Jonathan Gabriel, 41, has been arrested in connection with the incident.
Gabriel is accused of going to the Lafitte’s Landing retirement community in the 900 block of Gause Boulevard West and forcing his way into the victim’s apartment. Once inside of the apartment, he took the victim’s cash, medications and car keys before fleeing in the victim’s vehicle.
Throughout the weekend, Slidell Police detectives conducted multiple search warrants and were able to locate evidence linking Gabriel to the robbery of the veteran. The victim’s vehicle was also located, abandoned in Lacombe, LA.
Throughout the course of the investigation, Slidell Police also discovered that the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office (STPSO) was investigating a similar robbery in the Lacombe, LA area.
In that incident, STPSO deputies were dispatched to a home on Rising Sun Street after a resident reported he had been robbed. He told deputies he heard a knock on his door and when he opened the door, a man, now identified as Gabriel, was pointing a pistol at him. With a bandana covering his face, Gabriel demanded money. He fled the scene with a small amount of cash, a revolver and two bottles of prescription medication.
He was arrested for armed robbery, felony, attempted armed robbery, use of a firearm.
Monday evening, Slidell Police obtained arrest warrants and booked Gabriel with armed robbery by use of a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm, and theft of a motor vehicle.
“Anyone who preys on the elderly has no place in our community," said Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal. "This crime was solved due to a collaborative effort by many different people. Good surveillance video from a local business, help from our citizens, and excellent investigative work helped us identify and arrest Jonathan Gabriel. Criminals should take note that our citizens have proved, time and time again, we will not stand for this in or community.”
