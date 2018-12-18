Multiple crashes shut down northbound Causeway Bridge

UPDATE: The Northbound bridge has reopened. Delays are still expected.
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The northbound lanes of the Causeway Bridge are closed after “multiple crashes" were reported Monday evening (Dec. 17), according to Causeway Police.
As of 6:15 p.m., officials expected the crashes to be cleared and the lanes reopened around 7 p.m., but delays could continue for the next two hours.
The initial crash occurred around 5:10 p.m. and the bridge was closed just after 5:40 p.m.
South-bound traffic was also slowed, according to police. No further information was immediately available.
Alternate routes to the north shore can be accessed by taking the Twin Span Bridge to Slidell or Interstate-55 around Lake Pontchartrain.
