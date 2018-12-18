New list of Jesuits credibly accused of child sex abuse released

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three Jesuits with ties to New Orleans were named on a new list of clergy members credibly accused of sexually abusing minors.
The Maryland Province of the Society of Jesus released its list of clergy members accused of child sex abuse Monday (Dec. 17). Three men on that list had pastoral assignments in New Orleans. Two of the names we have heard before, but there is a new name that surfaced -- Francis Bourbon.
Bourbon was at Immaculate Conception Parish in New Orleans from 1977 to 1978. Around 1985, he faced a single allegation of an unwanted kiss in Virginia. He died in 2007.
Claude Ory was also on the list and is facing multiple allegations of sexual abuse, which the province noted likely have roots in Louisiana. Ory had a pastoral assignment at Loyola University in the 1960s. He moved to Jesuit High School in the 70s and stayed there through 1981. Jesuits said he was removed from the ministry in 2007.
Now, Ory lives in a restricted environment.
The other name on the list connected to New Orleans is Charles Coyle, who also faced multiple allegations of abuse. He died in 2015.
The estimated time frame of the abuse spans from the 50s to the 70s. Coyle had pastoral assignments at Jesuit High School, Holy Cross High School and Tulane University.
We spoke with a representative of the Louisiana Chapter of the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests -- or SNAP -- about that list.
“I think just because the church moved them around and the new parishes didn’t really know their history it’s very likely if you went from where they quote originated and track them through whatever assignments I wouldn’t be surprised to find other incidents occurring wherever they were,” said Garnett Bedenbaugh with Louisiana SNAP.
Bedenbaugh added that it shouldn’t just be the perpetrators who are held accountable when it comes to church sex abuse.
“If they knew this guy was doing bad and they just moved him some place or ‘removed him from ministry’ they knew what he was doing and it’s a crime and so why shouldn’t the bishops be accountable along with all the perpetrators,” Bedenbaugh said.
The Maryland Province of the Society of Jesus said they are deeply sorry for the harm it has caused to victims and their families.
The Jesuits U.S. Central and Southern Province, which includes New Orleans, recently released a list of clergy members credibly accused of child sex abuse. When asked why Bourbon’s name was not on their list, Jesuits Central and Southern Province spokesperson Therese Fink Meyerhoff released the following statement:
"Francis C. Bourbon would not have fit the criteria for the Central and Southern Province list. Our list includes Jesuits from other provinces if there are credible claims resulting from their work while assigned to this province. That does not apply to Francis Bourbon. As the Maryland Province list indicates, the allegation against him stemmed from an incident in Virginia. "
