Nicondra: One more day of dry weather

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Warmer with more sun this Tuesday. There’s still a high overcast, but temperatures are a bit warmer than the last few days. Look for highs to peak in the middle 60s. Wednesday a Gulf low develops moving north and bringing rain into the picture. Expect more clouds and several wet periods. Most rain ends Thursday, but it will be cloudy, cold and raw heading into the weekend. Chilly conditions stick around into Saturday and Sunday, but we see a quick rebound for a mild and muggy Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.