NOPD searching for missing homeless man

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The New Orleans Police Department is searching for a missing homeless man.
Randy Cisco was last seen checking out of a homeless shelter in the 1100 block of Baronne Street on November 28.
He has not contacted his aunt since, and she filed a missing person report on Dec. 9, according to police.
Officers stopped Cisco on a suspicious person check on Dec. 4 and police said at that time he appeared to be in good health.
He has not been seen or heard from since.
Cisco stands 5’11” tall, weighing 180 pounds, with short dark brown hair.
If you have any information about Randy Cisco whereabouts, please contact the Sixth District at 504-658-6060, or call the NOPD at 504-821-2222.
