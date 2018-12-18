NOPD searching for missing man

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The New Orleans Police Department is searching for a man who was last seen by his employer nearly two weeks ago.
Rodney Wills was last seen in the 1900 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard on November 30.
Wills left the location without making any comments to his employer, and has not been seen since, according to the report.
Wills was last seen driving a gold colored Infiniti FX. However, the vehicle was recovered on December 4, 2018 by officers, with Wills’ cellphone and keys locked inside, according to NOPD.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Rodney Wills is asked to contact NOPD First District detectives at 504-658-6010.
