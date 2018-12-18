OPSO: Man awaiting double murder trial tries to escape through jail ceiling

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man awaiting trial for an October shooting that left the parents of three young children dead, tried to escape from the Orleans Justice Center jail Sunday afternoon (Dec. 16), according to the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Kenneth Augustine, 28, is accused of murdering 22-year-old Darnisha DeSilva and her 23-year-old fiance, Greg Heisser III, on Oct. 9 while the two were inside their Little Woods home. Heisser was holding their 1-year-old son when he was shot and the couple’s young daughter was also present.
Augustine was arrested and booked on two counts of second-degree murder the next day, court records show, and is being held on a $900,000 bail.
An OPSO spokesman said Augustine stood on a railing Saturday afternoon and pulled himself into the ceiling through a “suspended ceiling tile" Saturday afternoon in an attempt to escape the jail. Augustine fell through the ceiling when the tile collapsed, “seconds" after climbing into it, the spokesman said, landing about two feet away from where he started.
Augustine was brought to University Medical Center and is in stable condition, according to OPSO. When he is released from the hospital, Augustine will be booked with additional charges and places in “significantly more restrictive living conditions for the remainder of his stay," the spokesman said.
As of Tuesday afternoon, a trial date had not been set for Augustine’s case.
