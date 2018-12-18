President Trump wishes Nick Tullier a speedy recovery with special gift

HOUSTON, TX (WAFB) - 'Tis the season for giving and that’s exactly what Congressman Garrett Graves did Monday with injured East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Deputy Nick Tullier.
“Just wanted to thank you for your service,” said Congressman Graves to Tullier.
Congressman Graves was in Houston Monday morning paying a special visit to Tullier.
Tullier was shot three times in July 2016 in an ambush on law enforcement in Baton Rouge. Through all the ups and downs, he’s had not only the support of his family and fiancé, but people across the country, including President Donald Trump.
"I went and met with the president a few months ago and was talking to him about Nick," said Congressman Graves.
Congressman Graves said the president was trying to go visit Tullier himself but it did not work out. So instead, he wrote a special note for Tullier and signed it with Vice President Mike Pence at his side.
Monday, Congressman Graves presented the signed letter and pen to Tullier.
“The president and the vice president are both praying for you, wishing you well and just everyone is amazed at the strength and the progress you are making,” said Congressman Graves.
"The message and the picture, Nick is in awe about it so I think it is a wonderful thing for President Trump to do," said Nick's mother Mary Tullier.
"When we showed him the picture from the president, he did have a smile on the corner of his mouth which was really neat to see," said Congressman Graves.
The note reads "To Nick, get well fast" followed by the president's signature.
"You can't disobey an order from the president so you better get on it," said Congressman Graves.
Tullier was admitted into the ER on Nov. 17 due to reflux and remained in ICU till last week when he was moved out of ICU and to another hospital.
"Nick's doing pretty good. He's actually improving and we are trying to wean him off the vent and doing very well with it," said Mary Tullier.
When Nick comes off the ventilator, he will move back to TIRR, a rehab hospital, for a few weeks before being released to his apartment in Houston. He will then continue outpatient therapy at TIRR.
"He has been an incredible inspiration and really a miracle and I just want to remind everyone please continue to support the family. Please continue to support Nick and be Tullier Strong," said Congressman Graves.
His family thanks you for your continued prayers. This Christmas, many of you have asked what you can do for Nick. "Just keep praying for him. All those prayers are helping him every day. When we read all those Christmas cards and wonderful messages everybody keeps sending, just keep praying for him," said Mary Tullier.
Anyone wishing to send the Tulliers cards or gifts can do so at this address: 11991 S. Main St., PMB 108, Houston, TX 77035
