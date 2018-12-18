Rain Coming Wednesday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Low pressure will move out of Texas on Wednesday bringing a good chance for rain and a few storms. The rain should not be that heavy. It will turn windy on Thursday with some lingering light rain. The winds late Thursday and early Friday could gust over 30 mph at times with some near 40 mph near the lake and gulf.
The weekend looks dry and cool on Saturday with a warming trend on Sunday. Looking ahead to Christmas Eve and Christmas Day the dry weather will continue with mild temperatures. Sea fog may become an issue early next week.
