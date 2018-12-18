Report: Teen killed in police chase identified

December 18, 2018 at 5:40 AM CST - Updated December 18 at 6:35 AM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Police have released the identity of a teen who was killed after a chase and crash in a stolen vehicle.

According to a report by our partners NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune, Westwego Police say 17-year-old Zyonne WIllis was a passenger in the Toyota Prius involved in the crash on Friday.

Officers said the 16-year-old driver led them on a chase into Marrero.

The driver lost control on Fourth Street and was hit by a pickup truck.

WIllis died on the scene.

The teenage driver was booked with manslaughter, possession of stolen property, and aggravated flight from an officer.

