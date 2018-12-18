Saints defense dominating in the last six games

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In the last six games, the Saints defense has allowed an NFL-low 74 points. Monday night, Cam Newton was the latest quarterback to feel the wrath of the dominating D.
“Our gameplan stays the same week in, week out. We want to be great against the run,” said linebacker Demario Davis. “Want to be effective in the pass game by getting pressure on the quarterback. Be able to get off the field on third down. Anytime we do that, we’re successful. I think he’s (Cam Newton) a phenomenal talent. You definitely can’t take anything for granted. Yeah I think we did a tremendous job defensively getting pressure on him. It’s hard to contain a guy like that. You’re never going to stop him, just hope to contain him. We just kept trying to get the offense the ball back. We just held true to our goals. I think we executed pretty good.”
One of the top performers for the defense of late, Eli Apple. He grabbed a crucial interception right before half in Charlotte.
“I expected them to throw it. Because I knew at some point they were going to have to take a shot. Because they were doing some underneath passes. (Devin) Funchess ran a fade, try to get my head around, and make a play on the ball,” said cornerback Eli Apple.
Not to be outdone, Vonn Bell also got a taste of the turnover bug with a forced fumble.
“He played spectacular. Of course, that’s my Buckeye brother. We go way back. I expect performances like that from him,” said Apple.
Now the Saints only need to win one of their final two games in the Superdome to clinch home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. The last time they accomplished that feat was in 2009, and we know how that season ended.
