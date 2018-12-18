Saints defense dominating in the last six games

“Our gameplan stays the same week in, week out. We want to be great against the run,” said linebacker Demario Davis. “Want to be effective in the pass game by getting pressure on the quarterback. Be able to get off the field on third down. Anytime we do that, we’re successful. I think he’s (Cam Newton) a phenomenal talent. You definitely can’t take anything for granted. Yeah I think we did a tremendous job defensively getting pressure on him. It’s hard to contain a guy like that. You’re never going to stop him, just hope to contain him. We just kept trying to get the offense the ball back. We just held true to our goals. I think we executed pretty good.”