Saints go without a touchdown in the first half, trail the Panthers at the break

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints hit one of their goals for the season at Tampa, clinching the NFC South. Now, the Black and Gold are focused on clinching the 1-seed in the NFC.
New Orleans needs two wins in their final three contest to attain that feat. So far after a half of play with Carolina, the Panthers have the upper hand. The Saints could only muster two field goals, trailing Carolina, 10-6.
The Panthers scored the only touchdown in the first half with a trick play. Christian McCaffrey connected on a halfback pass to former Saint Chris Manhertz. The 50-yard score staked Carolina to a 7-0 advantage.
The Saints points came courtesy of Wil Lutz field goals from 46 and 24 yards.
