Saints one step closer to securing home field advantage

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The Saints are now one step closer to securing home field advantage after a close win against The Panthers Monday night.
They were down 7-6 in the 4th quarter, and it looked like it was going to be a nail biter for The Saints until a big touchdown from Alvin Kamara put them up to 12-6.
Head Coach Sean Payton then did something he is known for. He took a chance and went for two.
This time it ended in an interception which was run back to the other end-zone, making the score 12-9.
That is as far as The Panthers got as The Saints defense played another outstanding game.
Drew Brees threw for 200 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception with a quarterback rating of 69, his lowest of the season.
“There’s a lot to be said for that, you find ways to win," Brees said. "These last two weeks we’ve had to win in the fourth quarter. We had to come and win in the 4th quarter. Divisional games, those are going to be tough.The great teams find a way.”
The win now puts The Saints solely in the drivers seat in the NFC. They have to win at least one of their next two games, and hope The Rams don’t win out to secure first place.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.