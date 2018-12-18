Sharp-shooting Vanderbilt beats No. 18 Arizona State 81-65

Arizona State: The Sun Devils finish 2-1 in nonconference play against the SEC. They beat Mississippi State in November in Las Vegas and edged Georgia last weekend before coming to Nashville. Hurley said it was a lot to ask of his Sun Devils playing Georgia and Vanderbilt in the span of three days. "I hope that it pays off when we have to reach deep in Pac-12 play and play two games in three days on the road somewhere and hope we'll benefit from it," Hurley said.