STPSO: Slidell man lured for ‘date,’ robbed at gunpoint

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two people are behind bars after police said they used an online dating site to set up a meeting and then robbed a man near Slidell earlier this month.
Heather Tuttle, 32, of Slidell; and Michael Smith, 35, of Sumrall, MS, have been arrested on warrants for one count each of armed robbery and access device fraud.
The victim, a 33-year-old man, told St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s deputies that on Dec. 9 he went to the area of Oak Harbor Boulevard to have breakfast with Tuttle, who he had met via an online dating site. The victim told deputies that when Tuttle arrived, she got in his vehicle and asked him to drive to a different location. While en route to the second location, Tuttle produced a gun and made the victim drive to the end of Harbor Drive, at which time Smith showed up in a second car.
Tuttle and Smith took the victim’s cellphone, car/house keys and wallet, which included his driver’s license and credit/debit cards. Tuttle and Smith then fled the area.
The debit card was used at an area business and attempts were made at other locations in the Slidell and Picayune, MS, areas.
