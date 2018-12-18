STPSO: Slidell man lured for ‘date,’ robbed at gunpoint

The victim, a 33-year-old man, told St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s deputies that on Dec. 9 he went to the area of Oak Harbor Boulevard to have breakfast with Tuttle, who he had met via an online dating site. The victim told deputies that when Tuttle arrived, she got in his vehicle and asked him to drive to a different location. While en route to the second location, Tuttle produced a gun and made the victim drive to the end of Harbor Drive, at which time Smith showed up in a second car.