Sweet: A frosty look at New Orleans groom’s cakes

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Time to tie the knot? Well here’s some pictures of groom’s cakes that your husband should consider if you’re from New Orleans.
THE POBOY:
Is it the best groom’s cake at a wedding in New Orleans ever? It gets high marks, but hubby is going to have to hit the treadmill after eating a fried shrimp poboy with Barq’s root beer and a Hubig’s pie. I’m not sure which has more calories … the real thing, or the cake.
According to Nutritionix, the poboy is 1,500 calories, 62 grams of fat with 162 grams of carbs. The Hubig’s pie only has about 370 calories with 15 grams of fat. The bottle of Barq’s is roughly 175 calories.
Good luck staying awake on your wedding night.
PIZZA D:
Now we’re talking. It’s a (pizza) pie … that’s a cake! Fun fact: Pizza Delicious was started by two college roommates who love pizza. College roommates who love pizza … BWHAAT?!
AMEN!
I’m not sure why the cake is wearing a scarf like an outlaw. I’ll assume it’s a banner. But let’s put this in scale. The Mecedes-Benz Superdome is 273-feet tall. Just by eyeing it, I bet that AMEN! Times-Picayune front is at least 250-feet tall in this Groom’s cake universe. Who Dat.
BOXED WINE:
I’m not sure how you slice this cake. How do you determine which part you want? “I’ll take a piece of the cask.” In Australia, it’s called a “goon.” For real, Google it.
BURGERTIME!
Question: Would you rather have a Company Burger or a cake that pays tribute to Company Burger? I give this cake high marks because it has dipping sauce.
KING’S CAKE:
The irony is that this was not at a Royal Wedding. It was at my friend’s house on a Tuesday.
ZAP!
Winner! The beauty of this cake is that the bride did not go straight for Cajun Crawtaters. There’s nothing wrong with that, but it’s the subtle kind of message that says: I pay attention to the kind of snacks you binge on when you don’t cut the grass. This is love. #SourCream&CreoleOnion
