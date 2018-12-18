'Tonight Show' to air episode in Puerto Rico with 'Hamilton'

This combination photo shows actor Lin-Manuel Miranda at the "Mary Poppins Returns" premiere in London on Dec. 12, 2018, left, and TV late night host Jimmy Fallon at the opening night of "Summer: The Donna Summer Musical" in New York on April 23, 2018. “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” will do a special episode from Puerto Rico on January 15. The telecast, in which Miranda will appear, will focus on the spirit and culture of Puerto Rico in its efforts to rebuild and raise awareness following the devastating hurricane that struck the U.S. territory on Sept. 20, 2017. Miranda will reprise his lead role in the musical “Hamilton” from Jan. 8-27 at the University of Puerto Rico to raise money for the Flamboyan Arts Fund. (AP Photo)