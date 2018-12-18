What’s at stake for the Saints and the City of New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Saints Fan Darleen Barre gets goose bumps when she is getting ready for a game. Saints fans are feeling good about the future of their team. The Saints are on a roll.
Right now, they’re playing for the number one see in the NFC after the Rams lost to the Eagles Monday night.
“To borrow an old expression from Al Davis, ‘Just win baby.' If they win out, there’s no problem. They’ll have home advantage all the way through the playoffs,” Jim Miller said.
Former Saints Executive Jim Miller says if the Saints win tonight, they’ll still be two games up on the Bears, who won the NFC North.
“If they don’t then, they’re going to be a game behind, and they’ll have to win the next two because the Bears will win a tie breaker,” says Miller.
Fans, though, believe the Saints will pull off a win tonight against Cam Newton and the Panthers.
“You have to do it two times, but it’s going to happen the first time and the second time. Cam Newton doesn’t have anything going on,” Padro Acevedo said.
“You’re hearing our name everywhere now. You’re hearing it on sports shows, but overall people are just talking about New Orleans and the great team we have,” Tourism Marketing CEO Mark Romig said.
With two more home games this season, Romig says the buzz over the Saints will certainly drum up business in the city.
“I can rest assure that Sunday December 23rd there will be a lot of holiday partying going on and also a lot of Saints partying,” Romig said.
The Saints will have to win at least two more games to secure home advantage. Miller says a playoff game in the dome can intimidate a visiting team.
“When you’re at the ultimate indoor facility as far as fans going wacky crazy, nobody wants to play at the Superdome,” Miller said.
He says clearly the Saints will give it their all to remain the number one seed, and fans are ready to cheer them on.
“Hey, the Rams lost last night. We’re feeling good,” Carol Szymanski said.
