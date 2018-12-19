Bossier substitute teacher arrested for having sex with boy, 16

BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) - A Bossier Parish substitute teacher has been arrested for having sex with a 16-year-old boy on multiple occasions.
Ty’re Venious, 21, who also volunteered in the band program at Bossier High School, admitted to having sex with the teen four times between August and October, according to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Venious was charged with four counts of felony carnal knowledge with a juvenile and one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile.
A spokesperson for Bossier Parish Schools says Venious taught over the last four months at Princeton Elementary School, Greenacres Middle School, and Rusheon Middle School.
The victim was never under Venious’s supervision at school, and the alleged incidents did not occur on any school campus, according to school officials.
Venious was booked into the Bossier Maximum Security Facility and detectives are continuing their investigation.
