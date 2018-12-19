Cafe du Monde places highest bid for City Park location

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - City Park accepted a new round of bids for the lease of the park’s casino building.
Wednesday afternoon, City Park officials met to read bids from Morning Call, Cafe du Monde and Cafe Beignet.
Morning Call currently holds the lease for the building but City Park began accepting bids after Morning Call’s lease ended. Cafe du Monde was awarded the lease during the first round of bids, but the decision was contested by Morning Call.
According to Morning Call, officials told them that they were disqualified from bidding despite having the highest bid because they missed a mandatory pre-bidding meeting. Morning Call brought the dispute to court and a judge ruled that all of the bids must be thrown out and that City Park would have to restart the bidding process.
