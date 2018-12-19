Investigation shows missed clues before Utah student killed

File - In this Nov. 10, 2018 file photo, an image of University of Utah student and track athlete Lauren McCluskey, who was fatally shot on campus is projected on the video board before the start of an NCAA college football game between Oregon and Utah Saturday in Salt Lake City. An investigation into missed warning signs before the death of a University of Utah student shot by a man she briefly dated shows campus police are overtaxed and need more training in handling domestic violence cases, authorities said Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018. The probe also found that friends of student Lauren McCluskey had reported to residence-hall officials that her then-boyfriend Melvin Rowland was controlling and wanted to get her a gun nearly a month before her death.(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File) (AP)