Chalmette porch pirate suspect arrested

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office arrested a Marrero man Dec. 18 for stealing a package from the front porch of a Chalmette home.
Carlos Escobar, 43, of the 5200 block of Eden Roc Dr., was booked with criminal trespassing, theft under $750 and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
Deputies responded to a call about a theft in the 3000 block of Lloyds Ave. in Chalmette on Monday.
When authorities arrived on the scene, they spoke to the victim who said two packages delivered earlier in the day had been stolen from their front porch.
Detectives with the Criminal Investigations Bureau were able to identify Escobar through video surveillance footage obtained from the victim.
An arrest warrant was issued for Escobar and he was apprehended Dec. 18.
Escobar is currently being held in St. Bernard Parish Prison on a $5,000 bond.
