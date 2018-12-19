Chef Folse: Overnight Pork Roast

In a small mixing bowl, combine thyme, basil, sage, minced garlic and sliced green onions. Set herb mixture aside. With a sharp knife, pierce 6–8 (1-inch) holes in roast, about 1–2 inches apart. Place roast in a 12-quart, cast iron Dutch oven. Season outside roast with salt, pepper, granulated garlic and Creole seasoning. Season each hole to taste with salt, pepper, granulated garlic and Creole seasoning. Be generous, but do not over-season. Stuff each cavity with herb mixture and 1 sprig of rosemary. Rub roast with cane syrup and massage well into the roast. Cover with clear wrap and set aside at room temperature 2–3 hours. When ready to cook, preheat oven to 500°F. NOTE: It is important to preheat oven for 30 minutes before placing roast in the oven. It will ensure the heat reaches 500°F. Arrange diced onions, celery, bell pepper and parsley around roast in bottom of pot. Add stock to 1-inch deep in bottom of pan. Place pot on stovetop over low heat and bring mixture to a low simmer. Cover tightly and bake in oven for 1 hour. Turn oven heat off and leave roast in oven for 11 hours or overnight. Do not open the oven during the entire cooking process. When done, remove roast from oven, allow to cool slightly and thinly slice. Serve alongside your favorite side dish or on toasted po’boy buns. NOTE: It is recommended to begin the baking process 12 hours prior to serving so the roast can be served warm immediately out of the oven. For example, if you wish to serve the roast at noon, the pot with roast should go into the oven at midnight. However, it can be reheated in oven right before serving.