Destrehan running back John Emery, Jr. wants to win a Heisman at LSU

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Destrehan’s John Emery, Jr. is considered one of the top running backs in the country according to recruiting services. Now, he wants to be considered one of the best college players in the country at LSU.
“It’s known as RBU so you know, I’m about to fill in a big spot. My goal is to really be great at LSU, win Heisman, graduate, Master’s Degree. I just have plans. The thing about me is I’m never satsfied. I’m trying to make it to the top," said John Emery, Jr.
With the departure of Nick Brossette in the Tiger backfield, Emery could see playing time right away for the Purple and Gold. In 2019, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Chris Curry, Tae Provens, and Lanard Fournette will be fighting for time along with Emery.
