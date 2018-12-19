Doctors seeing their busiest time of the year

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Pediatricians are seeing their busiest time of the year.
“With the change in the weather and the cooler temperatures outside, more people inside, closer quarters, certainly more kids are getting sick now versus the summer time,” said Dr. Anthony Hudson with Children’s Pediatrics Lakeside,
There’s been an uptick of strep throat recently. RSV and the flu are also going around right now.
“Last year was a particularly bad flu season, and it’s difficult to say what the numbers will be like already, but in my personal experience and the other physicians in our clinic, we are definitely seeing flu already,” said Hudson.
LSU Health infectious diseases physician Dr. Fred Lopez said it’s not just children who are vulnerable to getting sick.
“These viruses can be seen in kids, adolescents and adults and, in fact, the people who are at risk for most serious infections from these viruses, again whether it’s the flu or RSV, typically is going to be the very young or the very old or those who have immuno-compromising medical conditions,” said Lopez.
And, as we move into the holidays, more and more people will be spending time together in close quarters, and that’s how germs spread.
“Over the upcoming two to three weeks, I do anticipate an even busier time here at our clinic,” said Hudson.
Doctors say if you haven’t already, now is the time to get you and your children a flu shot. We still have at least another two to three months left in flu season.
Hudson said one way to get your children to practice good hand washing hygiene is to have them sing “Happy Birthday” while washing for about 20 to 30 seconds.
