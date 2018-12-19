David: High winds possible Thursday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A high wind watch has been issued for metro New Orleans beginning Thursday afternoon into midday on Friday. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph near the water and on bridges and overpasses. The winds should begin to decrease by midday Friday.
Some drizzle or light rain is possible Thursday before drier air arrives Thursday night. Skies will clear on Friday, but it will be quite chilly with highs around 50 degrees.
A warm-up is in store for the weekend, with lots of sun on Saturday and some clouds on Sunday.
