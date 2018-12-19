Legal Corner: Am I responsible for my parent’s debt?

Submit your questions to news@kplctv.com. Civil matters only, please.
QUESTION: “My wife was involved in an accident, someone hit her from behind and my wife hit the person in front of her. The person that hit my wife has no insurance, suspended drivers license and left the scene before the cops got there. My wife’s car was totaled. I was wondering what could be done or what should be done if anything?”
ANSWER: This is EXACTLY why you have uninsured motorist coverage! Also known as underinsured motorist, or “UM”, it is part of your policy that pays for your damages in case the other person has no insurance, or does not have enough insurance. Of course, it would also come into play if the other driver was never found or identified.
However, if you do not have UM coverage, you can ask as part of the criminal sentence that some of your damages be reimbursed. However, the odds of getting compensation are not good – if they cannot afford insurance or to get their license out from under suspension, they probably do not have the funds to compensate you. Even so, civil damages such as lost wages or pain and suffering will not be part of criminal restitution. So, unless it is a financial impossibility, you may want to protect yourself with Uninsured Motorist coverage, as there are plenty of uninsured drivers on the road today.
QUESTION: “If your parent passes away with unpaid debt, are the children/heirs responsible to pay them?”
ANSWER: You are not responsible for the debts or your parents or ancestors. However, a creditor may be able to recover from the estate of the deceased. So, if the deceased has property and you are an heir or in the will, and accept the succession, you are accepting both the assets and the debts. If the estate has more debts than assets, you can “renounce” the succession, and refuse to accept it. You can review the statute, Civil Code Article 1742:
Acceptance or renunciation of succession
The donee of a donation of property that the donor will leave at his death has the right to accept or renounce the succession of the donor in accordance with the provisions of Chapter 6 of Title I of Book III.
Acts 2004, No. 619, §1, eff. Sept. 1, 2005.
QUESTION: “My fishing license expires early this summer. Do I need a new one to go crabbing? What about to use a cane pole?”
ANSWER: You do not need a fishing license to use a crab line, or a dip net. You only need a license if you have crab traps – which requires a basic (salt and freshwater) fishing license and a “gear” or non-commercial (meaning you do not sell the crabs) license. You are allowed up to 10 marked traps. The collapsible string traps, as opposed to the metal ones, are considered dip nets. The confusion about licensing happens when someone crabs in a Wildlife Management Area (WMA) or a wildlife refuge – they often require basic licenses to crab there, and people are in violation if they crab there with no license.
As far as the cane pole, yes, you are required to have a license but it does not have to be a basic fishing license – there is a cheaper “hook and line” license that you can purchase, which allows you to legally fish with a cane pole.
You can review the licenses and the prices at the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries website: www.wlf.louisiana.gov
