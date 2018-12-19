Lions welcome class of 2019

Lions welcome class of 2019
(Source: WVUE) (Mark LaGrange)
By Kirk Michelet | December 19, 2018 at 10:43 AM CST - Updated December 19 at 11:59 AM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The future is looking bright for the Southeastern football program.

The Lions welcome their newest recruiting class to Hammond, LA.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.