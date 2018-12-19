Lions welcome class of 2019

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The future is looking bright for the Southeastern football program.
The Lions welcome their newest recruiting class to Hammond, LA.
We’re excited to welcome Big Time Defensive Lineman @lajoshhh to Lion Nation! pic.twitter.com/QxvpfR3ZUe— SLU Football (@SLUFootball) December 19, 2018
Lion Nation welcomes Elite WR @MCorner_1 pic.twitter.com/umJWowQaPy— SLU Football (@SLUFootball) December 19, 2018
Lion Nation welcomes Big Hitter @og__herman pic.twitter.com/ulsPGIx2sF— SLU Football (@SLUFootball) December 19, 2018
We’re excited to welcome LB @ron_madison1 to Lion Nation! pic.twitter.com/ca3dXKbPlG— SLU Football (@SLUFootball) December 19, 2018
Lion Nation welcome local Big Time LB @davion_nassri pic.twitter.com/eLRH38DTGc— SLU Football (@SLUFootball) December 19, 2018
Welcome Big Time Playmaker @cmcclintonsix to Lion Nation! pic.twitter.com/Sc4RlpDkql— SLU Football (@SLUFootball) December 19, 2018
Lion Nation welcome our Big Time RB @Kluxury1 pic.twitter.com/2gOlelLDyW— SLU Football (@SLUFootball) December 19, 2018
Lion Nation welcomes Elite Athlete @darrianachane pic.twitter.com/qMVPLQcNMa— SLU Football (@SLUFootball) December 19, 2018
Welcome Elite DB @JVONTE10k to Lion Nation! pic.twitter.com/lcpQoswS7s— SLU Football (@SLUFootball) December 19, 2018
Lion Nation welcomes Big Hitter @BkBino pic.twitter.com/Hxk36JmROA— SLU Football (@SLUFootball) December 19, 2018
